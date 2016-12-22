ASU’s Downtown Phoenix Campus Makes Strides in Safety: Ambassadors make progress in crime reduction

Wearing a bright orange shirt, with a large “Ask me” pin, the Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors are hard to miss. They market all that downtown Phoenix has to offer while also maintaining a safe environment to live, study and visit.

The Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors have made it their goal to make the city a vibrant destination where citizens and tourists feel safe. The Ambassadors preside over a 90-square-block core of downtown Phoenix, which includes ASU’s campus and extends from Fillmore Street to south of Jackson Street and Seventh Street to Third Avenue. They offer a service called “Pal Arounds,” where an Ambassador will walk someone safely to any destination within the 90-square-block area.

The extra layer of protection the Ambassadors provide to the city has helped crime rates steadily decrease.

“We are the eyes and ears of downtown,” says Chris Spahle, a Downtown Ambassador outreach coordinator.

According to Spahle, the downtown area enjoys ample coverage downtown between the ASU and Phoenix police, various buildings’ security staff and the Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors. As Phoenix continues to grow,it’s paramount that all entities communicate with each other about crime and suspicious activity, he says.

STAY AWARE, STAY SAFE

A surge in downtown Phoenix development over the last five years includes more than $4 billion invested in office and convention space, educational facilities, hotel rooms, restaurants and retail, according to the City of Phoenix.

Dramatic growth provides opportunity — but not always the best kind, Spahle says.

“Just as businesses look for opportunity, so do criminals,” says Spahle. Stakeholders need to work together to create deterrents to crime, he adds.

In order to avoid becoming a victim of crime in Phoenix, Spahle advises to always stay in a crowd, only walk in well-lit areas and most importantly, stay aware. People absorbed in their phones or listening to music easily become distracted and unaware of potential predators. Wearing earbuds is equivalent to having a bullseye on your back.

“Don’t give criminals an opportunity,” Spahle suggests.

Extra precautions have been taken to ensure Phoenix is a safe place. When the Super Bowl was hosted in Phoenix a year ago, surveillance cameras were generously dispersed throughout the downtown areaand have remained in place.

“It would be hard to commit a crime and not be caught on camera,” Spahle explains.

The ASU Safety Escort Service adds another layer of safety for students and operates 24/7, 365 days a year. According to ASU Police Commander William Orr, students walking across campus to a car or residential hall can ask for an escort.. Exclusively for ASU students, the service only operates within the confines of the campus boundaries. Policy changes have forced ASU police officers to enforce this rule diligently.

ASU police also strive to keep students safe by providing other resources such as free self-defense classes. Commander Orr also encourages students to download LiveSafe, an app that allows students to text dispatch directly and send video, audio and pictures to detail a suspicious person or scene.

Students can also allow their parents or other loved ones to track their route as they go from Point A to Point B. This tracking device can be disabled once the individual has safely arrived at their location.

Still, some ASU students say it’s not enough.

“I don’t feel comfortable walking around downtown at night, not by myself and not with a group,” says Sophia Molinar, an ASU journalism student.

Molinar, who lives in the ASU Downtown dorm, says she has noticed that the law enforcement and public safety officials usually convene on the same streets, leaving many other streets void of vigilance.

“As long as you’re in a very specific area of downtown, you are safe but as soon as you leave that central hub you’re not,” Molinar says

However, according to surveys conducted by Visit Phoenix, “Phoenix scores very high with convention attendees on safety and cleanliness.” The senior Director of Marketing & Communications at Visitphoenix.com, Scott Dunn, praised the Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors as contributors to the success of the surveys.

As downtown continues to grow, there are less vacant areas and more pedestrians populating the streets. An increase in businesses, festivals and events that attract more people to downtown eliminate empty areas where criminals could commit a violent crime.

“A vibrant downtown is almost a safety guard within itself,” Spahle says.

It takes residents working together to combat crime. Safety officials strongly encourage citizens, including students, to report anything that seems odd. A small tip can go a long way. No matter what crime statistics are reported about a city and no matter the amount of public safety officials that preside over an area, Spahle advises to “always be aware of your surroundings.”

For more information or assistance contact:

* Downtown Phoenix Ambassadors: 602-495-1500 http://dtphx.org/

* ASU Phoenix Police Department: 602-496-3456

* Phoenix Police Department: 602-262-6151

* Live Safe App: www.cfo.asu.edu/police-livesafe