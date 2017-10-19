ASU Earns its Stripes: Sun Devil Stadium participates in first ever stripe out game

ASU game day has brought waves of football fans clad in maroon or gold (and sometimes black or white) to Sun Devil Stadium. But this football season, fans will have the opportunity to flaunt both maroon and gold at the same game.

A select group of ASU faculty representing different Sun Devil Athletic departments came together to determine the color schemes of this year’s Devils’ home football games. Added to the list of specialty colors this year was the Sun Devil Stadium Stripe Out.

On October 28, Sun Devil Stadium will have large, alternating stripes of maroon and gold running through its stands, all made from attendees’ attire.

Depending on seat section, stadium guests are expected to wear either maroon or gold to the game. The map of the stadium with marked color coordination has been distributed on a variety of platforms to reach all attendees.

“We are communicating with fans through all Sun Devil Athletics digital channels and driving them to information found on our website. Season ticket holders received the map with their tickets and local retailers have been provided displays for their stores,” says Ricardo Flores, the Chief of Staff of Undergraduate Student Government-Tempe.

Both student sections are mapped out as gold, meaning students will be expected to dress in gold regardless of whether they are seated on the north or south end.

Sun Devil Stadium is not the first college stadium to host the color stripes. The color scheme has been seen previously at campuses such as Penn State, Texas Tech and Auburn University.

“We looked to some of these schools as we determined how to communicate the information to fans,” Flores says.

And those fans will either make or break what could potentially become a new annual tradition for Sun Devil football. The stripes will be showcased against the USC Trojans at ASU’s homecoming game.

“It seemed like a natural fit to add another element to the homecoming celebration,” Flores says. “Sun Devil Athletics is always looking to enhance fan experience at games and create unique ways for fans to engage with the team and each other.”

“Many community assistants and other students living (in) the residence halls work to share this (game day) information to all on-campus students so they are well informed of the game themes,” Flores says.