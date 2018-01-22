AMP Presents Secretfest: Saturday, January 13, 2018

ASU hosts a slew of free art-centric activities throughout the year…if you know where to look, that is! On Saturday, January 13, ASU’s Art, Music and Poetry club (AMP) hosted a free festival in the ASU Secret Garden. This is the first event put on by the club, which aims to promote local music, art and culture in the ASU community and beyond. More than 10 local bands like Injury Reserve, Inner Wave, Pro Teens and Go Outside performed on two stages in the garden, while artists like April Chiarle, Victoria Mitchell and Hannah Whitaker displayed their work. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.

