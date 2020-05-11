Add Some Heat: It’s barbecue season—dish it up

By Annika Tomlin

Soon we’ll be able to host gatherings again, maybe even this month—National Barbecue Month. Here are five barbecue-worthy dishes and drink to liven up any gathering or household.

Red Sangria

Ingredients:

1 medium apple (cored, skin on, chopped into small pieces)

1 medium orange (rind on, sliced into small pieces, large seeds removed)

6-8 tablespoons brown sugar

1 1/2 cup of orange juice

2/3 cup brandy

1500 milliliter bottle of red wine (or two 750)

2 cups of ice

Instructions:

Add apples, oranges and sugar to a large pitcher and muddle with a muddler or wooden spoon for 45 seconds. Add orange juice plus brandy and muddle again to combine for 30 seconds. Add red wine and stir to incorporate, then taste and adjust flavor as needed. Add in a bit more brandy, orange juice or brown sugar to adjust the flavor. Add ice and stir once more to chill. Serve as is or with more ice. Garnish with an orange slice.

Arizona Barbecue Sauce

Ingredients:

24-ounce bottle of ketchup

1 cup of white vinegar

7 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 1/2 cup red wine (chianti is best)

1 1/2 cup hot water

6 tablespoons chili powder

6 tablespoons ground black pepper

4 tablespoons garlic salt

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons tabasco sauce

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a large heavy saucepan and whisk until blended. Heat over medium-high heat until mixture begins to boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cool and store or use with pork, beef or chicken.

Dill pickle potato salad

Ingredients:

3 pounds baby red potatoes (halved or quartered if large)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup chopped dill pickles, plus 5 tablespoons brine

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 celery ribs, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

3/4 cup mayonnaise

Instructions:

Place potatoes in a saucepan; cover with cold salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer until tender, 4 to 6 minutes and then drain. Gently toss hot potatoes with pickle brine and vinegar in a bowl. Let cool 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir together celery, parsley, mayonnaise and pickles in a separate bowl. Add potatoes and any remaining brine mixture and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or chill up to two days.

Tofu peanut satay and cucumber skewers

Ingredients:

1 block firm tofu cut into 1-inch cubes

1 English cucumber, peeled into long thin ribbons

Ingredients for tofu marinate:

1 tablespoon peanut butter

3 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 clove garlic, minced

Ingredients for satay sauce:

1/4 cup coconut milk

3 tablespoons peanut butter

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 teaspoons tamari (or soy sauce)

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 small garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

Pinch of red pepper flakes or dash of hot sauce (optional)

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Combine the marinade ingredients and let the tofu sit in it for 10-15 minutes. Wash the cucumbers. Use a vegetable peeler to peel long, thin ribbons. Stir together the ingredients for the satay sauce until smooth. Thread the marinated tofu onto skewers. If you’re using wooden skewers, make sure you soak them first. Place skewers onto barbecue or grill that’s set to medium heat and lightly oil with about 2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil. Grill the tofu for 3-4 minutes preside until you see a nice browning. Once cooked, carefully remove the tofu from the skewers, except for one tofu cube. Then begin threading on the cucumber ribbons, interchanging between tofu and cucumber. Fold the cucumber back and forth so it’s easy to thread. Drizzle or dip the satay sauce on the skewers and enjoy.

Barbecue ribs

Ingredients:

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons chili powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 racks baby back ribs

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cup barbecue sauce

Instructions: