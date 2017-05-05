A Mill Avenue Gem: Cactus Sports Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Snugly nestled next to an ice cream parlor and across the street from a single-screen movie theater, Cactus Sports could be mistaken for just another store on Mill Avenue – but it’s pretty special.

A large glass window previews the collection of ASU sportswear on sale, including jerseys, T-shirts and even Sun Devil football-themed action figures.

The store is a dream for any fan of maroon and gold, so it’s fitting that the store is founded, owned and operated by ASU alumni.

Troy Scoma, who graduated from ASU, helped his brother Jeff open the store in 1992. They opened in a 792-square-foot space at the historic Andre Building.

Having worked at his parents’ retail sports shop in Illinois as a teenager, Scoma says it was in his blood.

“It wasn’t the greatest-looking store but we did what we could to scratch out a living,” he says. “It’s pretty cool to see how much things have evolved. I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned since then.”

Because the store is an official retailer, every purchase results in royalties that help support ASU.

When Cactus Sports first opened, there were around seven ASU merchandise stores on Mill Avenue alone. Now, only three competitors remain in a two-mile radius.

Scoma says the store’s local spirit and roots help it stick out among other retailers in the Valley that are operated by large corporations from out of state.

“I don’t have other locations, which allows us to keep the level of service high and offer a personal touch that other stores don’t provide,” Scoma says.

The store moved to its current location in 2013.

From behind the counter, Scoma has seen ASU go through a lot on its way to becoming the largest university in America.

“It has changed so much,” he says.

The store has faced its own set of challenges, including a decrease in business when the Cardinals moved out of Sun Devil Stadium.

Since then, Scoma says the store has tried its best to evolve with the growth of online sales and social media.

A flow of shoppers popped into the store on April 15 during its 25th anniversary sale. Juan Roque from ASU’s 1996 Rose Bowl team was there meeting fans and taking photos.

A buzz reminiscent of game day flowed through the air as Scoma helped shoppers grab different-sized jerseys and merchandise. The passion for the store — and ASU’s teams — was evident in his eyes.

After all, Scoma says football season is one of his favorite times of the year.

“My staff frequently teases me about my high energy leading up to home football games,” Scoma says. “It’s like I just had five cups of coffee.”

Next time you’re in the market for a new hoodie, apron or ASU key chain, think local and visit Cactus Sports. They’ve got you covered.

Cactus Sports, 514 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, cactussports.com.

All photos by Carson Mlnarik