8 Ways to Get Stoked about Being Single on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air. Heart-shaped candy and giant teddy bears line the shelves at the drug store. The greeting card aisle is suddenly more poppin’ than Scottsdale on a Saturday night. All of a sudden, you’re self-conscious about being single. Don’t: Freak out or download Tinder. Do: Check out the following ways to celebrate flying solo on “the most romantic day of the year.”

THROW A SINGLES SOIREE

Misery loves company, whether you host a high-energy shindig or a mellow kickback with close friends. Ladies, gather a gaggle of your girlfriends and celebrate “Galentine’s Day.” Fellas, head out to your favorite restaurant and have a feast. Invite a crew of your single friends over and have an anti-Valentine’s Day soiree. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing board games or beer pong, just do it together.

TREAT YOURSELF

Take the cash you would’ve splurged on a fancy dinner with bae and take yourself on a date to the mall to get a new pair of kicks or a new purse. Whether it’s a box of chocolates or a bath bomb, buying yourself a gift is the best way to go. After all, you already know exactly what you want!

ROAD TRIP

Instead of trippin’ over the fact that you’re alone, take a trip out of town. Call up a few close friends and go on a spontaneous adventure to enjoy cooler temperature in Sedona or Flag.

PUPPY LOVE

Show some love to a furry friend. Spend a few hours on V-day volunteering at the Humane Society.

REACH OUT

Remember, you’re not the only one who’s alone on Valentine’s Day. Stop by a homeless shelter or a nursing home to spend time with someone who also needs some company.

SPREAD THE LOVE

Send a postcard to your parents or a care package to your long-distance BFF. You’d be surprised how good it feels letting those close to you know that you care, even if it’s just through a text or DM.

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

Prepare a meal for you and your single pals. Getting creative in the kitchen will dissipate all that stress about being single.

EMBRACE BEING ALONE

Think about all the reasons you’re stoked to be single and make a list or journal entry about it. Ask your other single friends to do the same. Utilize this day of love to fall in love with yourself, your life and your friends. When it’s time to get some shuteye, wrap yourself up in blankets, sprawl out and have sweet dreams about not having to share your bed with someone else!