Striking Out Poverty by Athletes Brand

It’s Spring Training baseball’s biggest player-run event. More than 50 MLB players will be in attendance at Rock Bar in Old Town and it all benefits the local nonprofit Food for the Hungry. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet players, purchase Striking Out Poverty tees by Athletes Brand and enjoy light snacks. The event will be hosted by Adam Richman from the Travel Channel and it’s a small donation to attend. The money raised from the event will help fund a new water treatment facility in the Dominican Republic. Reservations required.

Rock Bar, 4245 N. Craftsman Court, Scottsdale, athletesbrand.com/RSVP, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $20 donation.

LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup

Arizona’s only LPGA tournament hits the greens in the middle of March. The tour features a field of LPGA players, including 2016 winner Sei Young Kim, Cheyenne Woods and Stacy Lewis. Golfers will compete for a $1.5 million prize and visitors can check out the Founders Autograph Sessions or the LPGA Lesson Zone in between putts.

Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge, 5350 E. Marriott Drive, Phoenix, 386.236.1369, lpgafounderscup.com, Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, March 19, various times, $20-$125.

D-backs Night

The Arizona Coyotes show some love to fellow hometown athletes the Arizona Diamondbacks during D-backs Night at Gila River Arena. The first 7,500 fans to arrive will receive a Kachina Tribal Coyotes hat, courtesy of Gila River Casinos. The Snakes’ outfielder A.J. Pollock will drop the ceremonial puck, while D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez will serve as the Top Dog. D-backs mascot Baxter is slated to sign autographs for kids along with Howler during the first intermission. D-backs organist Bobby Freeman, Rally-backs and Coyotes Paw Patrol will interact with fans as well. Oh, and the Yotes take on the Detroit Red Wings that night.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 480.563.PUCK, coyotes.nhl.com, Thursday, March 16, 7 p.m., special pricing, $79 for lower-level tickets and $35 for upper level.

Kiss Me I’m Irish Run

The fun continues in Glendale on March 17 with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life Kilt Run, for which entry includes a kilt, cold drink, medal upon finishing and entry to the afterparty at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon. Bonus: If the event reaches 1,800 participants wearing kilts, it’ll set a new world record. All proceeds go to Relay for Life. The following day, partake in the Kiss Me I’m Irish Challenge. Participate in both events and grab a unique medal.

Westgate Entertainment District, Plaza on Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale, 480.609.3978, irishrunaz.com, Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, various times, $45-$100.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs

The Word Champion Chicago Cubs take on the hometown Arizona Diamondbacks in preseason play. Come check out Cubbies like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, along with World Series MVP Ben Zobrist. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Thursday, March 23, 1:10 p.m., call for ticket prices.

International Sportsmen’s Expo and Arizona Boat Show

The Sportsmen’s Expo and Boat Show brings every sport and outdoor activity together for three days. The expo offers rock climbing walls, geocaching, watersports demos and a free archery range. In addition, more than 40 brands and 120 different boats will be on display.

WestWorld of Scottsdale, 1660 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 800.545.6100, sportsexpos.com, Thursday, March 23 through Sunday, March 26, times vary, $14.

PBR Built Ford Tough Series Ak-Chin Invitational

Fans will be able to cheer on 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis, along with PBR Rookies of the Year Jess Lockwood (2016), Kaique Pacheco (2015) and others. Guests can celebrate at the Official PBR Kick-Off Party and fourth annual Cowboy Baller Bash at the Roadrunner Restaurant and Saloon, at 5 p.m. Friday, March 24. PBR bull rider and 2016 World Finals event champion Ryan Dirteater will be on hand, with singer Luke Kaufman performing. For more information, visit wheretheybuck.com. The PBR Fan Zone Pre-Party at Westgate Entertainment District is Saturday, March 25. Guests will be treated to live country music, a live bull and a beer garden, the proceeds from which will benefit Rider Relief Fund.Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 800.732.1727, gilariverarena.com, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 1:45 p.m. Sunday, March 26, $20-$105.