Sports Calendar January 12-January 25

ROCK N’ ROLL ARIZONA

Whether you’re full of Phoenix pride, love live music or resolved to compete in a race this New Year, Rock N’ Roll Arizona is right up your alley. A festival vibe flows through the race as live bands are set up at every mile of the course to encourage participants and keep up the energy of the event from start to finish. This year, California rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket will headline the event. Runners will have the choice of competing in a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon to get a vibrant view of the Valley with some live tunes on the side.

Tempe Beach Park, 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, runrocknroll.com/arizona, Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15, 8 a.m., $50.99-$119.99.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Fight Night wrestles its way into Phoenix for the second time as featherweights Yair Rodriguez and B.J. Penn top the fight card. The MMA event will also feature bouts with Joe Lauzon, who boasts the most post-fight bonus awards in the history of the UFC, and Marcin Held, whose submission grappling clout has led him to be widely referred to as the prodigy of Polish mixed martial arts. Don’t miss the chance to see some of the world’s most renowned fighters duke it out in downtown Phoenix.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, ufc.com, Sunday, January 15, 2017, 4 p.m., $40-$1,750.

ARIZONA COYOTES VS. VANCOUVER CANUCKS

If you’ve ever caught even a few episodes of “How I Met Your Mother,” you’ll know that Canadian born-character Robin Sherbatsky is a diehard Canucks fan. Come see what all the commotion is about as the Canucks duel the Coyotes at Gila River Arena. The ‘Yotes suffered a devastating loss against the Canucks earlier this month when they hit the ice in Vancouver. This time around, the boys have a chance to redeem themselves and recover from a dispiriting season on their own turf.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, nhl.com/coyotes, Wednesday, January 26, 7 p.m., $8-$303.

LADIES’ 18-HOLE GOLF LEAGUE

If you’re a female in Phoenix looking to perfect your backswing on the back nine, Riverview Ladies 18-Hole Golf League is seeking new members. The all-female league allows you to meet and compete with other golfers from around the Valley. The organization practices weekly and competes in tournaments regularly. New members will be paired with a “big sister” to get a feel for the game and the green.

Sun City Riverview Golf Club, 15401 Del Webb Boulevard, Sun City, riverview18ladies.weebly.com, Tuesdays, various times, $42.50.

SUNDOWN YOGA AT THE GARDEN

Come get your downward dog on in the desert! Every Wednesday this January, Urban Yoga will host an outdoor yoga session at the Desert Botanical Garden. Enjoy the weather, views and ambience of the Valley while simultaneously stretching your mind and body. All skill levels are welcome.

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, dbg.com, Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., $12 for students.