7 Easy Holiday Parties Yule Love

The holiday season is about so much more than finding the ideal gift for dad. (But you still need to get him something, and a tie is NOT the answer.)

The pace is punishing this time of year, juggling shopping, finals, family pressures and all those expectations. So it’s important to schedule time to eat, drink and be merry.

Yes, we’re talking parties.

Here are ideas or excuses to gather some friends—and maybe add an acquaintance or two you think could use a little holiday cheer.

Stylin’ Sweater Soiree. The “ugly sweater” phenomenon has basked in cheesy glory long enough. Instead of crocheted bears and poufy snowballs, ask your friends to arrive in their finery—we’re talking jeans and stylish sweaters. Then simply vote and choose a winner. No electoral colleges. It’s all about feeling festive and trying not to spill the eggnog.

Christmas cookie exchange. Invite your pals to waltz in with two-dozen cookies in tow. The homesteaders can show off their prowess with the frosting tip. The less confection-inclined can stop at the store and snag peppermint Oreos. Set aside a few from each offering to nosh on while you socialize. Then turn your living room into a trading floor. Because the best cookie is the one you didn’t bake.

Classic Christmas Cinema. Remember those days of Christmas past, sipping hot cocoa while mom fired up “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”? Channel your inner Cindy-Lou-Who. Or dig into something even more old-school and find “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Netflix. Keep it lively: Announce that everyone takes a hit of eggnog each time a Christmas tree shows up in the scene.

Gingerbread decorating contest. Do you have teary memories of building gingerbread houses in preschool? Or did you miss out? Either way, get in touch with your creative side. Score some small rectangle containers (milk-cartons will do), liberally coat with ready-made white icing and stack on graham crackers, then ice and decorate with candies while noshing, sipping and gabbing all night. Award accolades for “best construction,” “most creative” and “coolest candy curation.”

Ex-crafts-aganza. How long has it been since you made an ornament for Mom’s tree? Remember how she loved that tiny handprint you made in grade school? It’s time for the sequel! Grab some sheets of holiday-colored construction paper, a few washable paints, invite some friends, and have loads of fun revisiting third grade all over again, minus the lunch-table bully.

Christmas carols for curmudgeons. This time of year can be a lonely one for older people who live in assisted living or nursing homes. Many are grateful for visits from younger people, which includes just about anyone. Grab some friends and visit the nearest enclave. Just pull out your cell phones, Google the words to a few holiday tunes, and sing your hearts out for a few members of the greatest generation. No one’s going to judge, even if you are a bit off-key.

Bah humbug bash. Ask your friends to simply show up with a package of something from Trader Joe’s to share. Attire: Sleep shirts and slippers. Break out Cards Against Humanity, trash everyone’s exes who ditched right before the holidays, and trade stories about the worst gifts ever. Sometimes, the holidays need a dash of realism to put everything straight in the world again.