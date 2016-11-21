GTFO! November 17-December 7, 2016

STREET FOOD CINEMA: MEAN GIRLS

Is street food a carb? This time around, you can sit with us at the Street Food Cinema movie series. Food trucks, live music and interactive games are available to all moviegoers. This November brings cult classic “Mean Girls” to the outdoor big screen. Make sure you’re up-to-date on all the witty dialogue, and wear pink like The Plastics so you and your friends won’t miss a beat while quoting the entire movie.

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, streetfoodcinema.com, 5 p.m., Saturday, November 19, $12-$20.

PHOENIX PIZZA FESTIVAL

The Phoenix Pizza Festival calls pizza “the most perfect food ever!” You might agree after digging into some of Arizona’s best pizza offerings, including those from Il Bosco and Grand Avenue Pizza Co. In addition to lunch, there will be live entertainment, plus drinks to wash it all down. Pizza enthusiasts of all ages are welcome, but there is one rule: you must eat your crust!

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix, phoenix.pizza, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 19, $10.

ROOSEVELT ROW PIE SOCIAL 2016

If you’re into Phoenix’s hippest trendy neighborhood, Roosevelt Row, and you’ve got a hankering for some pie, your dreams have come true. The Roosevelt Row Pie Social brings together local celebrity bakers to whip up pies for your tasting pleasure, including the culinary minds behind Welcome Diner, Pane Bianco and Phoenix Public Market Cafe. Community members are also invited to bring their own pies. Danzeisen Dairy will supply free glasses of milk and full-bellied tasters can also revel in dancing, live music and screen printing at the event.

Bioscience High School, 512 E. Pierce Street, Phoenix, rooseveltrow.org/events/pie-social, 2 p.m., Saturday, November 19, $12.

GABRIEL IGLESIAS

He’s not fat, he’s fluffy. Stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, also known as Fluffy, is known not only for constantly sporting a Hawaiian shirt, but for leaving his audience in stitches. From his comedy specials to his reality show and feature films, plus his crazy voices and stories about real life and race, Fluffy is a must-see for comedy fans.

Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, talkingstickresort.com, 8 p.m., Sunday, November 20, $60-$200.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

If you grew up on music by classic singer/songwriters of the 60’s, or had a parent who made you listen to them, the next Broadway show at Gammage might strike a nostalgic chord. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” documents Carole King’s rise as a female singer and songwriter, as well as the generation that her music inspired. King songs like “It’s Too Late”, “You’ve Got a Friend”, “I Feel The Earth Move” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” will all make appearances.

ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, times vary, Tuesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 27, $30-$175.

LADIES ‘80s NIGHT

Throw it back to the ladies of the ‘80’s while you dance the night away at Valley Bar. The soundtrack consists of nothing but the best ladies of the decade, including Madonna, Whitney Houston, Tiffany, Blondie, Kim Carnes and Tina Turner. The event is for ages 21 and older, but cover is free, so grab your best gal pal and probably a few scrunchies.

Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, valleybarphx.com, 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, free.

TURKEY DAY 5K/10K

Turkey’s got a way of making a person feel tired! Get your exercise in before you pig out at this Thanksgiving Day race. There will be a 5K and 10K for adults and a mile-run for the younger relatives you drag along. Top off the run with a finish festival, post-race food and photos with Turkey Tom. Don’t forget to deck out in pilgrim-wear or your favorite turkey suit—a costume contest will award the best dressed turkeys.

Wesley Bolin Plaza, 1700 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, turkeyday-5k.com/races/phoenix, 6 a.m., Thursday, November 24, $8-$45.

THANKSLIVING

Green New American Vegetarian has become the Mecca for Tempe and Downtown Phoenix diners looking to eat healthy or within their dietary restrictions. This year, they’re not leaving anyone behind on Thanksgiving during this holiday celebration with a twist. A turkey-free meal awaits with options such as vegan and gluten-free “smashed” potatoes, sweet corn, fried Brussels sprouts and real cranberry sauce. Diners will feast on seitan (a veggie-friendly wheat “meat”) turkey breast with “giblet” gravy. There will also be dessert, music and vegan vendors as diners celebrate compassion and cuisine.

Green New American Vegetarian Restaurant, 2240 N. Scottsdale Road #8, Tempe, greenvegetarian.com, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, November 24, $24.95 online and $28.95 day of.

SOGETSU IKEBANA

Ikebana, the art of Japanese flower arrangement could be the pre-finals de-stressor you need. Ikebana emphasizes space and lines through its subtlety and sophistication. At Downtown Phoenix’s favorite meditative gardening spot, The Japanese Friendship Garden, classes teach visitors how to express themselves through this traditional and innovative art. Take a deep breath and slow down while learning something new about flowers and culture.

Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 N. Third Avenue, Phoenix, japanesefriendshipgarden.org, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 30, $25-$30.

THE LIGHTS FESTIVAL

Get your iPhone ready to snap some Instagram-aesthetic worthy pics at The Lights Festival, where all guests are given a lantern to light and launch into the night sky. The event promises tranquility, acceptance and peace as guests watch their lanterns fly. There will be food and local bands amidst picnicking. Your ticket gets you a marker to write a message, a lantern and a keychain flashlight.

Country Thunder Grounds, 20585 E. Price Station Road, Florence, thelightsfest.com, 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 2, $35-$55.