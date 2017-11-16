6 DIY Decor Ideas to Keep your Room Festive for Fall

There are two types of people in this world: those who worship Christmas the moment Halloween ends, and those who savor the reds and yellows of fall until winter solstice. If you are one of the latter, your room’s décor may be the final stand against the wave of Christmas invading every inch of the country. Try out these easy yet stunning DIYs to spice up your living space for the rest of fall.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: fall-colored leaves | parchment paper | heavy book | tape | frame of your choice

HOW TO DIY: Cut a piece of parchment paper about twice the size of your book. Take your choice of colorful leaves and place them on one side of the parchment paper. Fold the paper over, making sure the leaves do not bend. Place the book on top of the folded parchment and let it sit for at least 24 hours. Once properly flattened, tape the leaves to the back of the frame, put the frame together and hang it where desired.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: mini pumpkin | carving tool | tea light candle

HOW TO DIY: Use the carving tool to cut out a hole around the stem of the pumpkin. Scrape out the pumpkin guts. Adjust the size of the hole to fit the candle’s diameter. Put the candle in the pumpkin and light.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: flat-bottomed squash | carving tool | spoon | fall flowers | water

HOW TO DIY: Cut the top of the squash off horizontally and use a spoon to hollow out the squash until you reach the seeds. Flip the squash around and hit against hard surface until all the seeds fall out. Turn the squash upright, put desired flowers in and fill partially with water.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: orange yarn | white glue | balloon | brown pipe cleaner | scissors

HOW TO DIY: Cut about 30 two-foot long pieces of yarn and set aside. Pour white glue into a bowl and set aside. Blow up and tie a balloon about halfway filled, or until it is at its most spherical point. Place a piece of yarn in the bowl of glue, making sure it is fully coated, then remove it and wrap the string around the balloon. Redo this with all but one piece of string, making sure to evenly cover the balloon. Use the last piece of string to tie to the knot of the balloon and hang it to dry for at least 24 hours. Once dry, separate the balloon from the string with your fingers, then use scissors to cut a small hole near the knot of the balloon. Once the balloon is deflated, pull it out between the string. Wind the pipe cleaner into a small, stem-like shape and tuck the end of it into a string at the top of the “pumpkin.”

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: pumpkin | pencil | letter stencils | wood carving chisel

HOW TO DIY: Use a pencil to trace the letters of the monogram onto the pumpkin’s flattest side. Scrape away the darker layer of skin from the pumpkin in the shape of the letters you outlined. Continue scraping until the monogram is noticeably set inside the outer wall of the pumpkin. Do not shave away enough to break through the walls.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED: clear glass cylinder | stand-alone candle | filling of your choice

HOW TO DIY: Place the candle in the clear glass holder and fill with your choice of fall-themed items. Some ideas for fillers include candy corn, popcorn kernels, pumpkin seeds, red and orange beads, etc.