50 Books for When…

Despite living in an age of technology, books will always be relevant. Books teach us things we might otherwise never learn and help us to better understand ourselves and the world around us. College students today tend to shy away from books, when really, your college years are the best time to soak in all the knowledge you can get! From classics to self-help, there is a genre for every occasion. So get cracking and see if you can finish off these 50 books before you cross that stage at graduation.

…You Want To Escape From Reality:

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis Watership Down by Richard Adams Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

…You Want To Find Love:

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare The Art of Loving by Erich Fromm

…You Want To Improve Yourself:

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

…You Want To Think Harder:

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

…You Want To Feel Classy:

To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

…You Want To Go On an Adventure:

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad Moby Dick by Herman Melville Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas The Call of the Wild by Jack London

…You Want To Learn Something New:

Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything by Stephen Levitt and Stephen Dubner Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman

…You Want To Stop Being an Adult:

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster Matilda by Roald Dahl Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maude Montgomery

…You Want To Laugh:

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again by David Foster Wallace Catch 22 by Joseph Heller Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

…You Want To Escape From This World: