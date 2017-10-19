5 Places to Take Fall Instagram Photos in Phoenix

The season of leggings, flannels, hoodies and booties is fast approaching, and it’s time for Instagram feeds to reflect that. Gear up in the cutest comfy sweaters and head out to these 5 places in The Valley for some autumn-esque photos perfect for social media.

SAHUARO RANCH

9802 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale

Sahuaro Ranch has an array of photo options, from historic brick buildings ideal for candid smiles to a small bridge that is perfect for photos with friends. And if the timing is right, one of the park’s resident peacocks might join in on a picture for a pop of color.

SONGBIRD COFFEE AND TEA HOUSE

812 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix

Songbird is the perfect place to snap a picture while cozying up with a hot cup of coffee or tea. The café was transformed from an old house and has a good aesthetic, both inside and out, for the perfect coffee shop photo.

UNION STATION

401 W. Harrison Street, Phoenix

Abandoned train tracks ooze October vibes, and Union Station in Downtown Phoenix has the perfect set of tracks for fall photo shoots. Union Station itself is the abandoned building where Phoenix patrons used to wait for the train, which also makes for some unique portraits.

DOBBINS LOOKOUT

10919 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

This mountaintop provides a picture-perfect Valley view, and is accessible by hiking trail or car. The old brick structure is a great place to sit with a friend under a fleece blanket at sunset to observe the scenery. And don’t forget to snap a picture of yourself enjoying the view.

MACDONALD’S RANCH PUMPKIN PATCH

26540 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Is it even fall without a pumpkin patch photo? Get the perfect one at MacDonald’s Ranch. It has a pumpkin field with hay to sit on, scarecrows to pose with and gold panning for limitless creative fall photos.