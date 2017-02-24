5 Bars that Switch Up the Scene in Phoenix

The Valley crushes it when it comes to quirky spots you won’t find anywhere else, especially those of the wining and dining variety. If you’re looking for a new place to call home for happy hour, here are a few unique options near ASU’s campuses in downtown Phoenix and Tempe. Whether you’re down for dive bars, hipster hangouts or a mix between the two, here’s where to go if you want to…

…play Super Smash Bros. while you sip a beer: Cobra Arcade Bar (Phoenix)

Cobra boasts 40 vintage arcade games, 17 beers on tap and half a dozen arcade-themed craft cocktails. Score a seat at the bar and sip on a Princess Peach or Crazy Kong, try to guess what obscure movie is flashing across the TV screens behind the bar, or vibe out to techno tunes during DJ night.

…get your seafood on, but can’t afford Red Lobster: Casey Moore’s Oyster House (Tempe)

On weekends, the expansive patio at Casey’s feels more like a crowded house party than a seafood restaurant. But don’t be fooled by its rugged appearance — the bar and restaurant has some of the best shrimp, calamari, oysters and clams in the city. Dive into the Oysters Rockefeller or Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail and wash it all down with a Cactus Cooler — an invigorating cocktail consisting of triple sec, citrus-infused vodka and Rockstar energy drink.

…have zero chance of your Uber driver ever finding you: Valley Bar (Phoenix)

The entrance to this cozy underground oasis is covertly nestled in the alley off Central Avenue and Monroe Street. The only thing differentiating the bar/restaurant/music venue from its nondescript surroundings is a small neon sign poised above the doorway. Once you’ve passed the threshold, a steep staircase leads into a dimly lit, two-room lounge that includes two bars, billiards, arcade games, couches, board games, a music hall and a “secret room” that proves to be even more elusive than the bar itself. Kick back on the couch, sip on a craft cocktail, play a round of Uno and pat yourself on the back for finding this speakeasy-style establishment, though you may not be able to say the same for your designated driver at the end of the night.

…feel like you’re in an episode of Phoenix’s version of Portlandia: Lux (Phoenix)

Here’s what you need to know about Lux: It’s one part coffee shop, one part cocktail lounge, the mac and cheese is unparalleled and it’s always crowded. Walk through Lux’s doors and weave your way through mismatched couches, antique chairs, picnic tables topped with typewriters and local art adorning the walls. It’s not uncommon to see students studying quietly at the corner tables or friends curled up on the couches catching up over cappuccinos. Against one wall, a soccer game splashes across a projection screen. Against the other is the bar, which houses beer, wine, spirits and fresh ingredients for craft cocktails. The soundtrack is mellow and often provided by a DJ, who sits in the corner cranking out ambient tracks that seem to oscillate between Ladysmith Black Mombazo and M83. The staff is upbeat and friendly, although it sometimes seems like you might get snubbed if you’re not familiar with fair trade or fixed gears. Though it may be too hip for its own good, Lux is cozy and accommodating, which is likely what keeps people coming back.

…feel cultured AF: Cornish Pasty Co. (Tempe)

Show your friends how culturally enlightened you are with your thorough knowledge of this British street snack (pronounced past-ee). Cornish Pasty purveys savory pastries filled with meat like lamb, pork, chicken and bacon and veggies like potatoes, carrots, peas, green beans and celery. The restaurant, which has four Valley locations, also offers vegan and vegetarian pasties packed with fake chicken and beef and loaded with cheese and veggies. Come for the Cornish comfort food with a southwestern twist and stay for a round of local brews, Cornish car bombs or piquant Bloody Marys.