2016 Election Results Recap

Whether you’re passionately political or passively nonpartisan, it can’t be denied that the November 8 election was a seismic one, for the country and the state of Arizona. Check out how the numbers stacked up:

PRESIDENT

Donald Trump           

National Electoral Vote: 290

Arizona: 49.5% 1,021,154

Maricopa County: 590,465


Hillary Clinton             

National Electoral Vote:  228

Arizona: 45.4% 933,655

Maricopa County: 549,040

 

SENATE

John McCain   
53.4%       1,085,28

Ann Kirkpatrick            
41.2%        837,122

 

MARICOPA SHERIFF

Paul Penzone                     
55.6%        665,478

Joe Arpaio                         
44.4%        531,674

 


BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 205: Legalization of recreational marijuana

No          
51.9%        1,057,839

Yes
48.1%        978,433

Prop. 206: Increase of minimum wage to $12 by 2020

Yes
58.9%       1,191,336

No
41.1%         829,802  

