2016 Election Results Recap

Whether you’re passionately political or passively nonpartisan, it can’t be denied that the November 8 election was a seismic one, for the country and the state of Arizona. Check out how the numbers stacked up:

PRESIDENT Donald Trump National Electoral Vote: 290 Arizona: 49.5% 1,021,154 Maricopa County: 590,465



Hillary Clinton

National Electoral Vote: 228

Arizona: 45.4% 933,655

Maricopa County: 549,040

SENATE John McCain

53.4% 1,085,28

Ann Kirkpatrick

41.2% 837,122

MARICOPA SHERIFF Paul Penzone

55.6% 665,478

Joe Arpaio

44.4% 531,674



BALLOT MEASURES

Prop. 205: Legalization of recreational marijuana No

51.9% 1,057,839

Yes

48.1% 978,433

Prop. 206: Increase of minimum wage to $12 by 2020 Yes

58.9% 1,191,336

No

41.1% 829,802