2016 Election Results Recap

Whether you’re passionately political or passively nonpartisan, it can’t be denied that the November 8 election was a seismic one, for the country and the state of Arizona. Check out how the numbers stacked up:
PRESIDENT
Donald Trump
National Electoral Vote: 290
Arizona: 49.5% 1,021,154
Maricopa County: 590,465
Hillary Clinton
National Electoral Vote: 228
Arizona: 45.4% 933,655
Maricopa County: 549,040
SENATE
John McCain
53.4% 1,085,28
Ann Kirkpatrick
41.2% 837,122
MARICOPA SHERIFF
Paul Penzone
55.6% 665,478
Joe Arpaio
44.4% 531,674
BALLOT MEASURES
Prop. 205: Legalization of recreational marijuana
No
51.9% 1,057,839
Yes
48.1% 978,433
Prop. 206: Increase of minimum wage to $12 by 2020
Yes
58.9% 1,191,336
No
41.1% 829,802