11 Things You’ll See At Every Music Festival

By Carson Mlnarik

The sun is out, the breeze is warming up and good music is finally coming out — it must be festival season. While a difference in venue or lineup can change the entire vibe, there are a few common denominators between most festival experiences. For one, you can always expect a treasure trove of discarded full water bottles at the entrance. But worry not; whether you’ve got a regular festie bestie or you’re a newbie, we’ve got a few rites of passage to be on the lookout for.

11. SOME BAD SUN BURNS

The fight for shade can be brutal and the price for in-the-gates sunblock can be even worse.

10. POLITICS AND PETITIONS

Whether it be through buttons, blimps, megaphones or hippies asking you to “legalize,” be prepared to embrace a Woodstock-like buzz of civic engagement. Basically, when in doubt, go green.

9. DRUNK LEADING THE DRUNK

And the Uber app leading them all home.

8. FREAKY FLIERS

Get ready to start a collection of bands you’ve never heard of, questionable club promotions and coupons for Diet Coke flavors that shouldn’t necessarily exist.

7. SOLO DANCING DUDES

Sometimes there’s music playing, sometimes there’s not music playing — are you going to put it on your Snapchat story either way? Yes.

6. CHARGING FIENDS

Small number of charging outlets + people camping out with their cords = charging your iPhone is a real struggle.

5. KIDS

Whether it be Coachella or McDowell Mountain Music Festival, there always seems to be a stroller or two out past 10 p.m. We recommend not making eye contact when you hit your Juul.

4. PROBS PDA

Music has a knack for bringing people together and for some, erm, comfortable couples, music works a little too well.

3. SCARCITY OF SEATS

Between walking from stage to stage, hitting the food vendors and waiting, you’re gonna be on your feet a lot. With few chairs in sight, don’t be surprised to find people plopped all over rocks, curbs and the ground.

2. SIGNS AND… STUFF

From giant Trump heads on sticks and conspiracy theory propaganda to beach balls and “Free Hugs” postings, you may find yourself in some quirky company.

1. PEOPLE LOOKING THEIR BEST

…And others looking their sweatiest.