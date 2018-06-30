11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know you Needed in Your First Apartment

Moving into your own place can be intimidating. From dishes to deep cleaners to drapes, there’s a lot more to putting together your “digs” than you’d expect. Whether you’re ditching the dorms, changing complexes or checking off the list for your current crib, here are a few things you’ll need in your first apartment.

11. WI-FI

From homework to Netflix to streaming the new Kanye EP, in this day and age, the Internet is a basic necessity. If it isn’t included in your rent, you’ll have to brave a phone call with your local cable provider to get it set up.

10. FIRST-AID KIT

Because there’s nothing worse than having to use half of a paper towel and a rubber band when you get a paper cut, you’ll want some basic first-aid equipment just in case.

9. POTS AND PANS

Whether you’re going DiGiorno’s or playing Master Chef, you’ll want at least one pot, pan, skillet and some cutlery for basic cooking.

8. ELECTRICITY

Some apartment complexes require tenants to set up their own accounts with APS or SRP while others factor the cost into rent. Either way, you’ll want to stay on top of it – you won’t make it long without AC.

7. TOOLS

You don’t need to be Bob the Builder but it’s handy to have at least a screwdriver, hammer, pliers and wire cutters in case of emergency or late-night crafting.

6. LIGHT

Because not all bedrooms have light fixtures installed, it’d be a bright idea to have a lamp or two on deck.

5. FURNITURE

It seems like common sense but between couches, coffee tables, dining room seating and your bedroom, you may find your IKEA visits get less sporadic for a while.

4. CREATIVITY

Making a shared space or a studio apartment work may require you to evoke your inner HGTV. Don’t be afraid to break the mold with kitchen, dining room, couch and cabinet combinations.

3. CLEANING SUPPLIES

Keeping a place tidy is not a one-man job; you may find you’ll need to recruit Windex, Clorox wipes, toilet bowl cleaner, dish soap, detergent or perhaps a Swiffer to get the job done.

2. A LITTLE BIT OF HOME

Whether your family is feet or flights away from your apartment, you’ll want something to remember them by, whether it is hand-me-down furniture, a picture or a painting.

1. AND A LITTLE BIT OF YOU

Your apartment will only be as homey as you make it. You’ll feel more at-home if you represent your style, taste and preferences in your décor. Yes, we’re telling you to splurge on a lava lamp.