11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…The Grammy Awards

American music awards over the past few years haven’t failed to dish out a healthy dose of drama. Who could forget Kanye’s irreverent interruption of Taylor Swift’s Best Female Video win at the 2009 VMAs? During last year’s Grammy Awards, T. Swift demurely put Yeezy in his place during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year. The awards show might as well present a gilded gramophone for the year’s Biggest Music Industry Beef. Though the Grammys may have yet to turn that corner, tune in to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12 to be the first to know about the scandalous Swift-West saga and Beyonce’s coronation as the true queen of pop. Here are 11 things you may not know about the biggest night in music.

11. A PRODIGY & A LEGEND

LeAnn Rimes, who won Best New Artist in 1997 at age 14, is the youngest person to ever win a Grammy. Pinetop Perkins is the oldest Grammy recipient; he took home Best Traditional Blues Album in 2011 when he was 97.

10. BACK IN THE DAY

The first Grammy Awards took place in Beverly Hills in 1959. The ceremony was originally called the Gramophone Awards, which is why each trophy features a golden gramophone.

9. HEAVY METAL

The Grammy trophies are made out of an exclusive zinc alloy dubbed “grammium.” Each trophy weighs nearly five pounds.

8. RECORD-BREAKING RECORDS

The most honored records in Grammy history are U2’s 2004 album “How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” and Santana’s “Supernatural” in 2000, which both won nine awards each.

7. UNDER RAPS

The ceremony features 82 categories, but only a handful of them are televised for the masses. When the rap category was introduced in 1989, the nominated artists boycotted the show because the portion wasn’t televised.

6. VIP VOTERS

If you’ve ever wondered who the heck even decides the winners, it is a board comprised of thousands of musicians and music industry professionals called the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

5. HOW THE WEST HAS WON

With 21 wins and 57 nominations, Kanye West has accrued more Grammys than The Beatles.

4. QUEEN B

Beyonce proves that she came to slay and she’s here to stay as she leads the pack this year with nine nominations, including Album of the Year for her groundbreaking magnum opus, “Lemonade.”

3. STUDIO SESSIONS

The Grammy University Network, known as Grammy U, is an organization for college students pursuing a career in the music industry. The program offers interactive educational experiences, advice from industry professionals and internship and networking opportunities.

2. HELLO FROM THE WINNING SIDE

Adele is the only female artist in Grammy history to win in all four general categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

1. WONDERS NEVER CEASE

Stevie Wonder holds the record for most Grammys won by a solo artist. He has collected 28 Grammys and a Lifetime Achievement Award during his iconic career, which has spanned nearly five decades.