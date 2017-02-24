11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…Spring Training

This time of year attracts sun-seekers, tourists and baseball teams alike. Arizona plays host to the Cactus League during spring training, when major league baseball teams travel to the Valley to start practicing for the season. Grab some friends, some food and definitely some sunscreen — spring training games are the hottest place to be right now, in both senses of the word.

11. DOLLA BILLS

The Cactus League spring training games generate an estimated $544 million in economic impact for Arizona each year.

10. FROM COAST TO COAST

Six out of every ten fans attending Cactus League games travel from out of town.

9. ROSTER UP

Arizona hosts 15 teams during spring training, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals.

8. GOOD COMPANY

Last year’s World Series winners, the Chicago Cubs, also practice in the Valley.

7. HOME RUN

The Cactus League plays at 10 different stadiums and venues, covering the Scottsdale, Surprise, Avondale, Glendale and Tempe areas.

6. PACKED HOUSE

During spring training, Surprise Stadium sees more than 4,000 people each day.

5. WHAT A SIGHT

The seating at Camelback Ranch was specially designed to give audiences a clear view of the playing field with unobstructed sight lines.

4. FOR THE KIDS

Spring training games at the Peoria Sports Complex are for the whole family. They have a wiffle ball field in the Kids Zone that is a replica of a Major League Baseball infield… but one-third the size.

3. HOT STATES

The only other state to host spring training games is Florida. “The Sunshine State” hosts the Grapefruit League, which also brings out 15 MLB teams including the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

2. BLAZING THE TRAIL

The Cleveland Indians and the New York Giants were the first teams to begin practicing in Arizona.

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Cactus League.

BONUS: You can learn everything you need to know about teams, stadiums, game schedules, activities and attractions at Phoenix.org’s free Spring Training Guide.