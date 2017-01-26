11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…Love

It’s been said that love is patient and kind, a battlefield, just a game for two and all you need. Love is one of the most spoken about and sought after human emotions, but it’s also one of the most subjective. It’s the subject of a slew of songs — Joy Division says it will tear us apart; Captain & Tennille claim it will keep us together. So, what’s the big deal anyway? With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, here are 11 things to help demystify that intense feeling of deep attraction that occurs when we’re struck by Cupid’s arrow.

11. HEART TO HEART

According to a study done at UC Davis, couples who are in love synchronize their heart rates after gazing into each others’ eyes for several minutes.

10. LOVE DRUG

Got a migraine? Call up your BF or GF. Cuddling with a loved one has been proven to trigger the same numbing neurological reaction as taking a painkiller.

9. FEAR OF FALLING

Those who have a constant debilitating fear of emotional attachment or falling in love suffer from philophobia.

8. AISLE OF LOVE

You may want to keep an eye out next time you’re raiding the chip aisle at Fry’s. According to a survey, 2% of all couples claim to have fallen in love in a grocery store.

7. APPLE OF MY EYE

If you don’t meet your soul mate in the produce section, fresh fruit could still be the key to a love connection. In ancient Greece, suitors threw an apple at their love interest to let them know they had the hots for them.

6. TINDERELLA, TINDERELLA

You may want to put more thought into swiping right; 23% of couples who meet through online dating end up getting married.

5. DUDES SAY “I LOVE YOU” FIRST

Studies show that men are more likely to say the L word before women in a relationship.

4. CRAZY IN LOVE

Erotomania is a psychological disorder in which the affected person believes a complete stranger is secretly in love with them. People who suffer from erotomania make unabashed advances via excessive letters, phone calls, gifts and unannounced visits. When these obsessive behaviors are not reciprocated, the erotomaniac convinces themselves it is a ruse to hide their forbidden love from the world.

3. WHOLE LOTTA LOVE

There are four different words for “love” in the Greek language. They correspond to charitable love, love between friends, familial love and sexual love. If that seems like a lot, think again — Sanskrit has 96 words to describe the emotion and Persian has 80.

2. LOVE & SEX

Oxytocin, which is a hormone released in the brain during sex, has a more significant effect on the female brain, which is a possible explanation as to why women associate sex with romance more than men do.

1. YOUR HEART AFFECTS YOUR ART

According to the construal level theory, the concept of love influences creative thinking because it is associated with abstract ideas like devotion, long-term commitment and intimacy.