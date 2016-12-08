11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…Giving Back for the Holidays

Amidst snagging those Black Friday sales, the Cyber Monday deals, and buying everything in Target’s Christmas dollar section, it’s easy to forget that this is the season of giving. The holidays can bring families and friends together, but some people aren’t as fortunate. Instead of spending all winter break filling up on holiday-themed Oreos, think about what you can do for others. Consider these 11 ways to give back for inspiration.

11. PUT YOUR PACK WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS

Feed My Starving Children puts their volunteers to work— hand-packing rice, soy, dried vegetables and nutritional vitamins into bags that are sealed, boxed and shipped out. The pallets of healthy meals are given to needy children across the world. Signing up is as simple as visiting their website, picking a two-hour shift and showing up! Mesa is home to one of the organization’s permanent packing locations.

fmsc.org

10. LIKE A SAINT

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is one of the biggest volunteer organizations in Arizona. Between clothing and feeding the homeless, helping victims of domestic abuse and healing the injured, there’s a volunteer opportunity that will cater to your schedule and interests. Volunteering is a piece of cake — visit their website and click on “Volunteer Now.”

stvincentdepaul.net

9. CARDS FOR ALL

The holidays are delightful for most kids, but patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital might not get the same experience. The hospital makes it easy to send your well-wishes and brighten a child’s day with their online Create-a-Card app. Select a card featuring hand-drawn ornament art by a patient, write your message, sign your name and hit send. Voila! Your holiday greeting is off and making a child smile already.

bit.ly/2gbDGTV

8. KEEPING COMPANY

Winter break brings friends home from colleges all across the country. You have lots to catch up on but why not make a new friend in the process? Retirement homes house senior citizens who don’t have any nearby family. Most homes offer visiting hours or volunteer opportunities at holiday brunches and parties. Do some research on an elderly community nearby and have lunch with a new friend. You never know the kinds of stories they could tell.

Search online for a nearby community.

7. SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Yes, you have gifts to buy for Uncle Phil or your best friend’s dog, but why not make one more stop at the mall? The Salvation Army hosts Christmas trees in most malls with “angels” to pluck off. You select an angel and are given a child in need to purchase a present for. Give a child an exciting gift to wake up to and give yourself an excuse to shop in the toy section again.

Visit your local mall or select online at salvationarmy.christmas/phoenix/

6. RE-PSYCHED-LING

Don’t forget to recycle wrapping paper and cookie wrappers alike. Instead of throwing away that tree or all that wrapping paper, consider the green option. Phoenix hosts a Christmas Tree Recycling program for trees and wreaths. Visit participating parks between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 to recycle your tree for free. Live trees may be planted at Phoenix parks.

bit.ly/2fXSQt5

5. MICKEY D’S

The Ronald McDonald House gives struggling families a place to live, relax and unwind. Holidays are hectic for everyone,but you can help ease a family’s mind by volunteering. The Phoenix chapter offers regular and single-day volunteering opportunities.

rmhcphoenix.com

4. THAT’S A WRAP

If you’re looking to help quickly — or you just suck at wrapping gifts, consider visiting a gift wrap station at your local mall or grocery store. The pros take care of the paper, taping and cutting for a small donation to a local charity. Look out for various causes-to-benefit at different locations.

Search online or visit your local mall.

3. DOGGONE IT

Nothing’s better than snuggling with hot chocolate, a blanket and a pooch. The Arizona Humane Society is always looking for foster homes or volunteers to help with adoptions, retail, thrift and socialization. Volunteers must attend an orientation and commit at least eight hours a month, but when your job involves playing with puppies? We think you can handle it.

azhumane.org

2. WARM UP

With temperatures dropping, there’s an urgent need for winter jackets and blankets at local homeless shelters. Drop off that old throw or last year’s hoodies and help keep someone warm this holiday season. Search online for donation hours or stop by the André House in Phoenix.

andrehouse.org

1. JUST SAY YES

Opportunities to give back are all around you: donating extra change at the grocery store check out, in the drop box at the gas station or at a nearby carwash. Try saying “yes” every now and then and you’ll realize how easy it is to give back. Do it.