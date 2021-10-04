11 Pumpkin Patches in Arizona

By Annika Tomlin

With fall finally here, pumpkin patches are back in the swing of things. Go on a date or grab a group of friends and head over to one of these 11 pumpkin patches to ring in the fall spirit. Don’t forget to take some photos for Instagram.

11. MORTIMER FARMS PUMPKIN FEST & CORN MAZE

For over a decade Mortimer Farms has put on a Pumpkin Fest and Corn Maze in Dewey for the entire month of October. During the weekend people can enjoy pig races, shows, entertainment, hayrides, pumpkin patch and the corn maze. And once the sun goes down, patrons can revel in the fire dances, karaoke, barn dances and navigating the corn maze in the dark. Weekdays consist of grain train rides, outside vendors and the same fun as the weekends.

Mortimer Farms, 12907 E. State Route 169, Dewey, mortimerfarmsaz.com, $14-$30

10. THE PUMPKIN PATCH AT MOTHER NATURE’S FARM

This pumpkin patch will stay open until the end of October. Enter into the farm for $10 and take part in the hayride, feed the animals, pick out a pumpkin or find your way through Alexander’s Adventure Maze. Make a full day out of it by bringing a picnic lunch that can be eaten at the picnic tables or grassy fields.

Mother Nature’s Farm, 1663 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, mothernaturesfarm.com, $10

9. TOLMACHOFF FARMS

Get ready to make some unforgettable memories at Tolmachoff Farms, which has a big pumpkin patch and 6-acre corn maze with a new theme each year. If you are up for the challenge, try out the haunted corn maze as well. Other activities include a petting zoo, train ride, hay pyramid, corn box and a pedal cart track.

Tolmachoff Farms, 5726 N. 75th Avenue, Glendale, tolmachoff-farms.com, $15

8. FEAR FARM

OK, so this is not a pumpkin patch, but it’s still worthy of a visit during this fall. For the thrill seekers who like to be scared senseless, this is the place to go. Between five different attractions, including the Dead End Slaughterhouse, Dead in the Water, Nuke Town, the Spirit of Halloween and Sinister Circus and the Haunted Corn Maze, everyone is sure to find a trail that satisfies their scare needs.

Fear Farm, 6801 N. 99th Avenue, Glendale, fearfarm.com, $24.99-$99.99

7. MARANA PUMPKIN PATCH

Looking to travel a bit south to find a unique pumpkin patch? Then go for Marana Pumpkin Patch, located roughly 30 minutes northwest of Tucson. It has 50 acres of homegrown pumpkins to choose a favorite to take home. Take a group of friends into the corn maze, but don’t wander off or you might risk being late for Thanksgiving dinner.

Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Road, Marana, maranapumkpinpatch.com, $15-$17

6. VERTUCCIO FARMS

It’s time for cooler days in the corn maze. Vertuccio Farms has an entire fall festival throughout the month of October filled with animals, kettle corn, pumpkin sales, carnival games, barrel train rides and a bunch of other attractions. This is definitely a place to spend the whole day or at least a few hours.

Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa, vertucciofarms.com, $12

5. HALLOWEEN TOWN PUMPKIN PATCH

A bit of Halloween Town comes to the Valley mid-October. With so many pumpkins to choose from, there’s the right size one for everyone who comes. Take the time choosing the right one. After pumpkin shopping, stick around for the carnival games, face painting and other attractions.

Halloween Town, 8980 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, halloweentownaz.com, $5

4. SCHNEPF FARMS

Dig in at the Pumpkin and Chili Party at Schnepf Farms. Choose from a variety of grilled food options, of course including chili, then walk through either the 4-acre or 10-acre corn maze along with the petting zoo, pig races and a bunch more. Come for the food, and stay for the all-day fun.

Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, pumpkinandchiliparty.com, $23.95

3. PUMPKIN FEST

There is magic in the night when pumpkins glow by moonlight. Join the fun at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess with its Pumpkin Fest. This spooktacular event features a pumpkin patch that is great to attend in a comfy pair of pajamas; the jack-o’-lantern lawn and lane with a slew of games and treats; and the new cider orchard to try out a crisp hard cider, delicious pie or other autumn treats.

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Drive, Scottsdale, scottsdaleprincess.com, $18-$108

2. APPLE ANNIE’S ORCHARD

Don’t let the name fool you, Apple Annie’s Orchard has way more than just apples. It has the entire Fall Pumpkin Celebration. Walk through the 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze and take a hayride over to the pumpkin patch with some of the biggest pumpkins growing on the vine in Arizona. There are rows and rows of pumpkins, from miniature sized to extra-large. Take a few minutes to check out the varieties of sunflowers available as well.

Apple Annie’s Orchard, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox, appleannies.com, $5-$11

1. ARIZONA PUMPKIN PATCH

Arizona Pumpkin Patch is where the best pumpkins and fall fun are just around the corner. With locations all around Arizona, it’s easy to see why this location put the state in its name. One of the highlights of this location is that it is dog-friendly, meaning holiday pup photos are just waiting to happen. Don’t forget to pick out a carving kit to make sure that your pumpkin is jack-o’-lantern ready to go for Halloween.

Arizona Pumpkin Patch, various locations, arizonapumpkinpatch.org, free entry CT