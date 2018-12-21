11 Locally Sourced Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Take locavore to a whole new level this holiday season bysupporting small businesses and stuffing your loved ones’ stockings withhomegrown goods. Here are 11 things for everyone from the animal lovers to thecoffee connoisseurs on your list that you can find right here in Phoenix.

11. Retrospec Bike

Sick of your homies always harassing you for rides? Stop by The Bicycle Cellar to cop them their own set of wheels. Retrospec is a reliable bicycle brand that offers everything from foldable bikes to fixies to super stylish cruisers ideal for the commute to class or work. The Bicycle Cellar also offers monthly memberships that include secured bike storage, showers and a store discount.

thebicyclecellar.com,$59.99-$499.99

10. Sriracha and Tea from Pita Jungle

Have a foodie friend who goes gaga for Pita Jungle’s Paradise Green iced tea? What about a co-worker who puts Sriracha on everything? Luckily, the local Mediterranean chain now has three spicy Sriracha flavors (Red, Green and Ghost) and three soothing tea flavors (Tropical Black, Berry Hibiscus and Paradise Green) available for purchase at all 20 locations. These simple treats make the perfect stocking stuffer to bring the flavors of a local fave home for the holidays. We recommend the Red Sriracha, which adds an extra kick to everything from rice to ramen and the Tropical Black tea, which is tasty served either hot or iced.

pitajungle.com, $5.99 per 18-ounce bottle of Sriracha, $8.99 per package of six 0.5-ounce filter bags of tea

9. Festivus Blend and Peppermint Mocha Shaker from Press Coffee

Stop by one of this local quality-driven, community-focused coffeehouse’s eight Valley locations to pick up some exclusive seasonal goodies for the coffee lover in your life. Until December 31, Press customers can purchase a Peppermint Mocha Shaker so java junkies can blend their beloved holiday flavors in the comfort of their own home. ‘Tis the season to also pick up a bag of the specialty coffee roaster’s famous Festivus blend coffee, a rich fusion of Ethiopian and Brazilian beans that provides the perfect buzz for “the rest of us.”

presscoffee.com, $5 per shaker, $16.50 per 12-ounce bag of coffee

8. Merch from Two Brothers Tap House

Chances are, you have a dog or beer lover on your list this year. Luckily, Two Brothers Tap House in Scottsdale offers plenty of paws-ibilities, from bowls, collars, Frisbees and toys for the four-legged friends on your list as well as growlers, glassware and T-shirts for the two-legged ones.

twobrothersbrewing.com, $5.99-$24.99

7. Hand-Painted Llama and Saguaro Wood Ornaments from Pink Puddle Studio

Pink Puddle Studio, operated by local artist and ASU alumna Rachel Eskandari, dropped a fall/winter collection featuring a series of seasonal desert-inspired décor. Think lots of red and green, a bevy of blooming saguaros, colorful sunsets and other Arizona-inspired imagery. One of Eskandari’s standout designs is a hand-painted, wooden ornament featuring a blooming cactus and blushing llama based on one of her original illustrations.

pinkpuddlestudio.com, $12

6. Apron by Couture Aprons

These aren’t your average aprons. Scottsdale native Roxane Kyte designs and hand sews fashionable and functional couture aprons that are suitable for the runway or the kitchen. This is the perfect present for the trend-setter in your life who loves trying new recipes. coutureaprons.com, prices vary

5. Handcrafted Soap from Daisy G’s

Daisy G’s skincare products are uniquely designed for desert dwellers by desert dwellers. Each soap is made to sooth dehydrated skin due to dry desert climates. With tranquilizing scents like eucalyptus and tea tree oil, lavender and lemongrass and cedar and sage, you can give the gift of an affordable at-home spa treatment.

daisygssoaps.com, $5.95

4. Candle from Standard Wax

Standard Wax isn’t just about making fragrant candles, but creating functional pieces of art “long after the flame is gone.” Each 100 percent soy wax candle is hand-poured into an artist-designed vessel in the Standard Wax studio in Phoenix. Choose from personalized scents that range from musky (whiskey and fig) to merry (cranberry, cinnamon and cloves).

standardwax.com, prices vary

3. Bag by Soul Carrier

Have a fashionista on your list that needs a purse with a whole lot of soul that will also hold the chap stick, loose change and all those receipts they refuse to throw away? Cop a leather tote, clutch, satchel or messenger bag from Soul Carrier for the fashion-forward Phoenician on your list. Soul Carrier is the brainchild of ASU alumna Jennifer Paige Boonlorn, who started her passion project to bring “more beauty and light into the word” after a tragic car accident claimed both of her parents.

soulcarrier.com, prices vary

2. All Natural OliveSpa Products from Queen Creek Olive Mill

While Queen Creek Olive Mill, which also has a marketplace in Scottsdale, is best known for its tapenades and flavored olive oils, it also produces a plethora of all-natural skincare products. OliveSpa offers 100 percent natural face masks, toners, soap, lip balm, lotions, essential oils, sea salt scrubs, body butter, shaving foam and more, as well as pre-packaged baskets and boxes that make the perfect gift. OliveSpa makes soap in seasonal scents like mulled wine, peppermint hot chocolate and gingerbread or opt for a “pamper pack,” which includes peppermint lavender soap, peppermint foot balm and lavender body butter.

queencreekolivemill.com, $4-$110

1. Treats from Fluffy Vegans

It’s 2018. We probably all have a Vegan on our Christmas list this year. Give them a 100 percent plant-based snack from Fluffy Vegans, a local company that sells vegan kale, coconut banana, apple and pineapple chips. Fluffy Vegans can be found at local farmers markets and retailers like Strawberry Hedgehog and The Cutting Board Café.

fluffyvegans.com, from $7.50

Words by Madison Rutherford.