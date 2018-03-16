11 Green Things to Look for in Phoenix this St. Paddy’s Day

Donuts, drinks and desserts, oh my! Just about everything and anything will be turning a peculiar shade of green this St. Paddy’s Day, from your favorite beers to your eggs and ham. What better way to show you Irish pride than eating, drinking and wearing green? If you’d like to be seeing green this St. Paddy’s, here are 11 things that will be turning green for the holiday.

11. KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS

You might notice something different about the popular doughnuts chain’s specialty on St. Paddy’s. Why, their iconic doughnuts have turned positively green! Grab a dozen for you and all your friends.

10. GREEN SHAKES GALORE

Many of your favorite popular fast food chains will be serving up sweet, green treats for St. Patrick’s Day. McDonald’s will be serving its minty vanilla Shamrock Shake. Burger King will be serving its Oreo Irish Mint Shake and Dairy Queen will have a special Mint Oreo Blizzard. A minty milkshake is the perfect frozen treat fit for a leprechaun!

9. CHOMPIE’S GREEN BAGELS

You can find all kinds of green goodies at Chompie’s this St. Paddy’s Day but their bright green bagels will take you by surprise. Grab a green bagel, green and white cookie and maybe even a green beer while you’re at it!

8. SPRINKLES GREEN CUPCAKES

For the Irish holiday, Sprinkles will be serving up their Irish Coffee Cupcake. The cupcake is a Belgian dark chocolate and coffee cake with Jameson’s Irish whiskey, topped with green Bailey’s cream cheese frosting.

7. TOMASO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT GREEN PASTA

Who doesn’t love pasta? Italy meets Ireland when Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant serves up green pasta creations, including Tagliatelle San Patrizio, green spinach pasta and Gnocchi Fiorentina al Pesto Genovese.

6. FOUNTAIN HILLS

If you’re tired of eating green, why not make a trip to Fountain Hills and see the famous fountain turn green? Check out the Irish Fountain Fest and celebrate the geyser going green at noon and 4 p.m. You can expect food, music and fun at this family-friendly event. Admission and parking is free.

5. PADRE MURPHY’S

If you’re looking for more adult fun, head down to Padre Murphy’s to enjoy some green drinks at their “Legendary St. Patrick’s Day Party.” Live music, corned beef and cabbage, leprechauns, clowns and more begin at 10 a.m.

4. MCFADDEN’S RESTAURANT AND SALOON

Who’s ready to “Paddy” at McFadden’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration? Their beer will be turning green and served alongside Guinness, Irish Mules, Jameson, and Jell-O shots with plenty of other green drinks and food. Festivities also include a Lucky Charm-eating contest, green bikini competition and dancing leprechauns.

3. PEDAL HAUS BREWERY

For St. Patrick’s Day, Pedal Haus Brewery will be serving green beer and hosting a St. Patrick’s Day bike crawl. The bike crawl includes four stops: Pedal Haus Brewery, The Shop Beer Co., Cabin Tempe and College Bar so you’re sure to be seeing lots of green.

2. BAR LOUIE

Bar Louie will be serving $5 green beer all day on St. Patrick’s, in addition to a live DJ starting at 10 p.m.

1. 50 SHADES OF GREEN

Put together your own wacky St. Paddy’s Day outfit and hit the town for some traditional Irish fun. And be sure to pinch anyone that’s not wearing green!