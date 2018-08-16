11 ASU Welcome Events to Check Out This Fall

So, you moved into your dorm, met your roommate and got your schedule — with a whole bunch of free T-shirts and pizza mixed in there. Feel ready for the school year yet? With a school as multi-faceted, innovative and gigantic as ASU, getting to know your campus is not a one-step process. Mix and match these events to make the most of your welcome (or welcome back) experience.

11. WHITEWASH THE ‘A’

Perhaps the most prolific of all ASU welcome events, students signify a fresh start to the school year by hiking ‘A’ Mountain and painting it white with their hands. Unite with fellow Sun Devils new and old for this tradition that’s been going on since the 1930s.

‘A’ Mountain, Tempe campus, Saturday, August 18, 9 a.m., free.

10. HISTORY OF THE FUTURE FILM SERIES: DEMOLITION MAN

Expand your film education — and take advantage of this reason to visit the downtown Phoenix campus— with a FilmBar screening of 1993 sci-fi film Demolition Man. The ASU Center for Science and the Imagination helps host the movie and discussion, which features free popcorn!

FilmBar Phoenix, 815 N. Second Street, Phoenix, Thursday, August 16, 7 p.m., $7.

9. WEST FEST INVOLVEMENT FAIR

Whether you’re a commuting student, a West campus resident or just want to see what ASU’s Glendale campus has to offer, this club roundup is for you. Student clubs, services and local vendors will have info tables and plenty of giveaways.

Fletcher Lawn, West campus, Thursday, August 23, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free.

8. MENTORING 101: MENTORING MATTERS

If you’re looking for an extra mental hand or person to reach out to, check out this event highlighting the academic and identity-based mentoring programs available at ASU. Actual mentors and mentees will speak out about their experiences.

Memorial Union 242, Tempe campus, Tuesday, August 21, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., free.

7. SUN DEVILS VS. UTSA ROADRUNNERS FOOTBALL

There’s a certain kind of magic in the air on the eve of the first home football game. Don’t miss out on your chance to learn all the Sun Devil traditions — from “Stomp the Bus” to the fight song — firsthand from a seat in the sure-to-sell-out student section.

Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe campus, Saturday, September 1, 7:30 p.m., free with student ID reservation.

6. FALL SERVICE PLUNGE

If you’re looking for a productive weekend, spend a Saturday helping out the community alongside other service-minded Sun Devils. Teams of students will help out local nonprofits across the community with this plunge into giving back.

Business Administration C Wing, Tempe campus, Saturday, September 15, all day, free with online registration.

5. BEYOND BEYOND

ASU’s free art museum is currently hosting Beyond Beyond, a solo exhibition by Ai Kijima of collages utilizing famous figures, patterns and colors. Peep Teletubbies next to deathly skull imagery as Kijima’s art focuses on creating a mix of traditional craft with popular imagery.

ASU Art Museum, Tempe campus, exhibition runs through September 29, times vary, free.

4. DIVERSITY EVENTS

Whether you’re looking for a community or showing up as an ally, there’s a support organization with you in mind. The Welcome Black Reception welcomes students who are members or allies of the Black and African communities and the Rainbow Welcome invites members and friends of the LGBTQIA community.

Welcome Black Reception, Carson Family Stadium Center, Tempe campus, Thursday, August 23, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., free.

Rainbow Welcome, Sixth Street and Forest Avenue, Tempe campus, Saturday, September 1, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., free.

Other clubs TBA.

3. FINANCING YOUR STUDY ABROAD WORKSHOP

Whether you’re an ambitious freshman, an upperclassmen looking to travel soon or a vaguely curious passerby, this in-person workshop has resources galore. The financial aid process and available funds will be discussed, as well as the university study abroad application.

Memorial Union, Havasupai room L1-45, Tempe campus, Monday, September 10, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., free.

2. SPLASH BASH POOL PARTY

Get some late afternoon sun and celebrate your first week back with a pool party sponsored by the Sun Devil Fitness Complex. The night will feature a DJ, pool games, activities, food and a poolside movie starting at 9 p.m.

Sun Devil Fitness Complex, Tempe campus, Friday, August 17, 4:30 p.m., free.

1. SUN DEVILS VS. MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL

Nothing beats the first football game of the year until the second! Make sure to hit up the tailgate activities along Mill Avenue before the game and don’t forget your gold!

Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe campus, Saturday, September 8, 7:45 p.m., free with student ID reservation.