10 Songs that Defined 2016

Whether we want to play 2016 on repeat in our reveries or press fast-forward and forget all about it, one thing’s for sure—it was a major year for music. As we count down the days to 2017, let’s reminisce about all the ups and downs we experienced the past year—and the songs that provided the soundtrack to it all. Whether they tug at our heartstrings or make us want to stomp our feet and clap our hands—here are 10 timeless tunes that will always remind us of 2k16.

The Weeknd, Starboy

The Canadian crooner teamed up with European electronic outfit Daft Punk to produce the catchy title track on his third studio album. Released in September, the punchy pop hit quickly climbed to the top of the charts and spent seven consecutive weeks sitting pretty at No. 2.

Rihanna, Work

Dynamic duo Rihanna and Drake collaborated to create a renowned club anthem that rendered it impossible for anyone to say the word “work” without someone retorting with a melodious echo. The infectious dancehall hit was untouchable, spending nearly two months at No. 1. This was RiRi’s 14th single to skyrocket to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, making her the third most successful solo artist on the chart, surpassed solely by Mariah Carey and Elvis.

Sia, Cheap Thrills

It turns out a catchy song about being broke but still trying to have a good time is a surefire way to reach the pinnacle of the pop charts. “I don’t need no money as long as I keep dancing” may have usurped “YOLO” as the new motto. A remix with Sean Paul, which blends Sia’s signature synthpop sound with a reggaeton influence, was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance.

Drake, One Dance

Originally released in April, “One Dance” reached No. 1 in 15 different countries. In September, Billboard dubbed it the 2016 Song of the Summer. And it’s still penetrating airwaves and provoking dance parties (in the club and in the car) as the year comes to an end. With over 1 billion streams worldwide, it became Spotify’s most played song. With distinct dancehall beats and vocal features from Afrobeat artist Wizkid and Brit singer Kyla, “One Dance” is yet another example of multiculturalism establishing itself in the mainstream.

Beyonce, Formation

Nominated for several awards, including Best Music Video and Song of the Year, “Formation” is irreverent, anthemic and critically acclaimed. Most importantly, it’s 100% Beyonce—unbridled and uncensored. This year, the doyen of fierce proved that when life hands you lemons, you make it multi-platinum with her groundbreaking visual album “Lemonade.” “Formation” was the lead single on Bey’s emotionally charged masterwork, which she promoted at her stellar performance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in February.

The Chainsmokers, Closer

Although The Chainsmokers have a song about selfies to thank for their popularity, “Closer” proves the EDM duo has a little more substance under the surface. With indie darling Halsey’s poignant vocals and lyrics reminiscent of an early 2000’s emo ballad, the song is decidedly catchy—but we also found ourselves considerably caught up in our feelings.

Kanye West, Ultralight Beams

The first track off Yeezy’s seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo” shows a spiritual side to the irreverent rap icon, a stark departure from his typically snarky disposition. The gospel-inspired track features guest vocals by virtuosos Kelly Price, Chance the Rapper and Kirk Franklin. Lyrics like “Deliver us peace, deliver us loving, we know we need it” pretty much serve as a manifesto for 2016. Uplifting and inventive, “Ultralight Beams” makes a rapper with a larger-than-life personality seem small—or at least the same size as the rest of us.

Flume, Never Be Like You

At 24 years old, Australian DJ Flume is nothing short of precocious. The radio-friendly banger “Never Be Like You,” which features Canadian songstress Kai, peaked at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart. The electronic earworm also held down several spots on the U.S. Billboard Charts and snagged a nomination for “Best Dance Recording” at the upcoming Grammy Awards in February.

Adele, Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

After tearjerkers like “Hello” and “Someone Like You,” it was about time for the British songstress to release a flippant breakup anthem to blow a kiss to the romances of the past and move on. The song’s brazen lyrics paired with Adele’s expansive timbre makes the bittersweet ballad especially empowering. It rounded out the year with a No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Adult Top 40.

Rae Sremmurd, Black Beatles

Because it was featured in viral videos of the Mannequin Challenge, “Black Beatles” became 2016’s answer to The Harlem Shake. After clumsily busting into the mainstream hip hop milieu, the quirky song, which features guest vocals from Gucci Mane, became an unlikely millennial anthem. It eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at the summit for more than a month.